Raven’s anthem singer resigns and Chris Kyle’s wife speaks out

Combat vet and Ravens national anthem singer resigns amid controversy BALTIMORE — A combat veteran who has been the Baltimore Ravens’ national anthem singer for the past three years has announced his resignation as debate continues about players kneeling during the national anthem. The move by Joey Odoms comes days after players on the Ravens and many other NFL teams took a knee during the national anthem in response to President Donald Trump’s call for team owners to fire players who don’t stand for the anthem. Odoms is a former member of the Maryland Army National Guard. He won a 2014 competition to become the anthem singer at Ravens’ home games. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Odoms said his resignation “is not an emotional reaction to recent events, rather an ethical decision.” Odoms told WJZ News that he is not offended by the players’ actions, but did not want to get mixed up in the controversial discussion. “I support the protest personally — I fought for that right, but I don’t like people using people like me to attack those people who are exercising their right,” he said. “If I express how I feel, a segment of the fan base would attack me,” he said.

Chris Kyle’s wife speaks out

On her Facebook page Taya Kyle, the wife of former Navy Seal sniper Chris Kyle, posted a letter directed at the NFL saying “You have lost me here.”

“Did it ever occur to you that you and we were already a mix of backgrounds, races and religions? We were already living the dream you want, right in front of you,” she wrote.

“If you ever want to get off your knees and get to work on building bridges, let me know,” she added.

Marie Tillman responds to her husband’s service being “politicized”

Marie Tillman released a statement to CNN (http://cnn.it/2y4M955 ) on Monday after President Donald Trump retweeted an account referencing Pat Tillman and using the hashtag #StandForOurAnthem.

“As a football player and soldier, Pat inspired countless Americans to unify,” Marie Tillman said. “It is my hope that his memory should always remind people that we must come together. Pat’s service, along with that of every man and woman’s service, should never be politicized in a way that divides us.”

