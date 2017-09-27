5 inventions with unexpected ties to the military

by Abigail Hartley

Everyone knows that duck tape, TV dinners and the Jeep were pioneered by America’s military. But, did you know Uncle Sam’s ingenuity extends as far as fast food, fashion, and the shady corners of the internet? For better or worse (looking at you, #3), here are some of the weirder items that have come out of defense research.

The McRib

McDonald’s most elusive menu item sprang from a military innovation called “restructured meat,” in which odds and ends are glued together to make something sort of resembling an actual cut of meat. It first showed up in MREs in the late 70s with veal, pork, and beef options. McD’s took the technology, covered it in tangy barbecue sauce, and rolled out the McRib in 1981.

The microwave

Percy Spencer, an engineer at defense contractor Raytheon, started exploring the idea of using electromagnetic waves to heat food after he noticed that a candy bar in his pocket totally melted while he was working on improving a radar set. The first food he cooked on purpose was an egg, which exploded in his face. His next attempt, the first ever instance of microwave popcorn, was more successful, and the “Radarange” hit shelves in 1974 for the low, low price of $2000.

Cargo pants

Cargo pants, and their oft-mocked offspring, cargo shorts,

actually originated as part of the British army’s battle dress in the 1920s. During WWII, the US Army copied the large pockets and loose fit for their paratrooper uniforms because it gave soldiers much more space for storing ammunition and rations. In the 90s, designers introduced cargo pants and shorts into civilian wear, and the official uniform for dads at cookouts was born.

The PB&J sandwich

While sandwiches containing peanut butter and fruit preserves go back to fancy tea rooms in the early 1900s, World War II rations invented the no-frills sandwich we know and love today. Peanut butter and

grape jelly on sliced white bread (another wartime invention) fueled thousands of soldiers during the war effort, and post-war, the sweet sandwich became a hit with baby-boom kids.

The Deep Web

In an ironic twist, the Naval Research Laboratory created the technology that made the underbelly of the Internet possible. People on the deep web (or dark web, if you want to be dramatic about it) can interact with total anonymity because of onion routing, a form of security that wraps online messages in layers of encryption– like an onion. NRL developed it to secure military communications in the 90s, and in the 2000s the deep web browser Tor made its debut using the same technology.