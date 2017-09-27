Live from the Invictus Games 2017  |  More Stories  |  Follow @ConnectingVets

5 inventions with unexpected ties to the military

by Abigail Hartley

Everyone knows that duck tape, TV dinners and the Jeep were pioneered by America’s military. But, did you know Uncle Sam’s ingenuity extends as far as fast food, fashion, and the shady corners of the internet? For better or worse (looking at you, #3), here are some of the weirder items that have come out of defense research.

The McRib 

gettyimages 106449298 5 inventions with unexpected ties to the military

A photo of a McDonalds’ McRib sandwich, November 2, 2010. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

McDonald’s most elusive menu item sprang from a military innovation called “restructured meat,” in which odds and ends are glued together to make something sort of resembling an actual cut of meat. It first showed up in MREs in the late 70s with veal, pork, and beef options. McD’s took the technology, covered it in tangy barbecue sauce, and rolled out the McRib in 1981.

The microwave

Percy Spencer, an engineer at defense contractor Raytheon, started exploring the idea of using electromagnetic waves to heat food after he noticed that a candy bar in his pocket totally melted while he was working on  improving a radar set. The first food he cooked on purpose was an egg, which exploded in his face. His next attempt, the first ever instance of microwave popcorn, was more successful, and the “Radarange” hit shelves in 1974 for the low, low price of $2000.

microwave 5 inventions with unexpected ties to the military

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 26: Microwave ovens are on display in a home furnishing store on August 26, 2013 in New York City.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Cargo pants

Cargo pants, and their oft-mocked offspring, cargo shorts,

cargo pants 5 inventions with unexpected ties to the military

A pair of trousers of an Afghan Army soldier hangs out to dry over barbed wire.(Photo credit should read MAURICIO LIMA/AFP/Getty Images)

actually originated as part of the British army’s battle dress in the 1920s. During WWII, the US Army copied the large pockets and loose fit for their paratrooper uniforms because it gave soldiers much more space for storing ammunition and rations. In the 90s, designers introduced cargo pants and shorts into civilian wear, and the official uniform for dads at cookouts was born.

The PB&J sandwich

While sandwiches containing peanut butter and fruit preserves go back to fancy tea rooms in the early 1900s, World War II rations invented the no-frills sandwich we know and love today. Peanut butter and

2503591 5 inventions with unexpected ties to the military

A Marine with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s Single Marine Program scoops peanut butter during the Stem-to-Stern PB & J challenge aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, Calif., April 2, 2016.

grape jelly on sliced white bread (another wartime invention) fueled thousands of soldiers during the war effort, and post-war, the sweet sandwich became a hit with baby-boom kids.

The Deep Web

In an ironic twist, the Naval Research Laboratory created the technology that made the underbelly of the Internet possible. People on the deep web (or dark web, if you want to be dramatic about it) can interact with total anonymity because of onion routing, a form of security that wraps online messages in layers of encryption– like an onion. NRL developed it to secure military communications in the 90s, and in the 2000s the deep web browser Tor made its debut using the same technology.

internet 5 inventions with unexpected ties to the military

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Network cables are plugged in a rack in a server room. (Photo by Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images)

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live