Photos of Hurricane Maria’s destruction to Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will visit Puerto Rico next week to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Residents have been suffering from loss of power, lack of food and water, as well as damage to homes and critical infrastructure. The Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, said he was “confident” that the president understands the damage to the island.

Below are some photos of the destruction to Puerto Rico and the perseverance of residents in the storm’s aftermath.

Inhabitants stand in flood water in front of a house flooded in Juana Matos, Catano, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017.
The hurricane, which Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello called “the most devastating storm in a century,” had battered the island of 3.4 million people after roaring ashore early Wednesday with deadly winds and heavy rain. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

 

People collect water from a natural spring created by the landslides in a mountain next to a road in Corozal, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2017 following the passage of Hurricane Maria.(RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Family members collect belongings after hurricane force winds destroyed their house in Toa Baja, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2017 following the passage of Hurricane Maria. (RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Yahaira Arroyo (R) looks on as Lizzy Alicea (C) is kissed by her mother Maria Flores after traveling from San Juan to check on her because she couldn’t get through on the telephone after Hurricane Maria passed through the area on September 24, 2017 in Hayales de Coamo, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, passed through. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

Orisnela Solano hugs her daughter, Laura Goenaga as they attend a church service at the Parroquia Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion church September 24, 2017 in Aibonito, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

Karlian Mercado,7, and her father Carlos Flores stand on what remains of their home September 24, 2017 in Hayales de Coamo, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, passed through. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

People sit in their apartment after the window was blown out by the winds of Hurricane Maria as it passed through the area on September 25, 2017 in San Juan Puerto Rico. Maria left widespread damage across Puerto Rico, with virtually the whole island without power or cell service. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

A flooded street is seen as people deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 25, 2017 in San Juan Puerto Rico. Maria left widespread damage across Puerto Rico, with virtually the whole island without power or cell service. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

A damaged home is seen as people deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 25, 2017 in Levittown, Puerto Rico. Maria inflicted widespread damage across Puerto Rico, with virtually the whole island left without power or cell service. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter is seen in port as people deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on September 25, 2017 in San Juan Puerto Rico. Maria inflicted widespread damage across Puerto Rico, with virtually the whole island left without power or cell service. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

