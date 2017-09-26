Photos of Hurricane Maria’s destruction to Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will visit Puerto Rico next week to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Residents have been suffering from loss of power, lack of food and water, as well as damage to homes and critical infrastructure. The Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló, said he was “confident” that the president understands the damage to the island.

Below are some photos of the destruction to Puerto Rico and the perseverance of residents in the storm’s aftermath.