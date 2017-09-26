A woman lost her arm after getting pinned between a runaway Humvee and a food truck

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A Long Island woman who was seriously injured after a U.S. Army Reserve Humvee rolled down a hill and pinned her against a food truck during a festival has had her arm amputated due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Forty-six-year-old Suzette LaMonica, of Brookhaven, underwent surgery to amputate a portion of her lower left arm. Newsday reports (https://nwsdy.li/2wTPv5Q ) that her brother, Gregory Miglino, says her condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.

Suffolk County say the unoccupied Humvee was on display when it came out of gear and rolled about 30 feet. Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash at Saturday’s Long Island Bacon Bash in Farmingville.

The U.S. Army Reserve, which brought the Humvee to the festival, says it is conducting an internal investigation.