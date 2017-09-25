Read the powerful poem behind Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

TORONTO — The 2017 Invictus Games are in full swing and in the spirit of the games, Toronto is illuminated with the black and gold “I AM” emblem. The “I AM” logo is inspired by the final two lines of the poem “Invictus” written by English poet William Ernest Henley.

“‘I AM’ reflects and defines the games’ core purpose: to provide a platform for personal achievement, to compete, not just against each other, but against oneself and prove that ‘I AM the master of my fate, I AM the captain of my soul,'” according to a statement from the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry created the Invictus Games following his visit to the Department of Defense’s 2013 Warrior Games in Colorado. The adaptive sports competition in Toronto is the largest yet, with more than 500 wounded active duty service members and veterans representing 17 nations.

Fittingly, the word “Invictus” in Latin means “unconquered.”