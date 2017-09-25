Follow the Invictus Games 2017 right here:  Invictus Games 2017 Coverage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first public appearance as a couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first public appearance as a couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation )

TORONTO — Catching competitors, fans and media completely off guard, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markel walked hand-in-hand into the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Monday.

The Suits star, who films the show and lives in Toronto, clapped enthusiastically alongside Prince Harry during the game between Australia and New Zealand.

The duo, both donning sunglasses, were all smiles while watching the match from the sidelines.

After the game, Prince Harry and Markle took time to shake hands and speak to fans and competitors before exiting the venue.

