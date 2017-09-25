For the first time ever, the Marines have a female infantry officer

By Connecting Vets Staff

A Marine Corps lieutenant has just become the first woman to graduate from the infamously grueling Infantry Officer Course, according to a press release Monday morning. Her follow-on assignment will send her to the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton in California.

The Marine, who wishes to remain anonymous, is the first woman to ever complete all 13 weeks of the course, which has an overall failure rate of more than 25 percent. Officers in the course are tested on skills such as land navigation, weapons assembly, and leadership in a physically and mentally exhausting environment.

Today, the first female Marine graduated from Infantry Officer Course. Ooh-rah to the future infantry leaders. pic.twitter.com/iL1a8jsDsR — U.S. Marines (@USMC) September 25, 2017

Of the 131 Marines who began the course in July, 88 graduated.

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller said he was proud of the new officer and her classmates, adding, “Marines expect and rightfully deserve competent and capable leaders, and these graduates met every training requirement as they prepare for the next challenge of leading infantry Marines; ultimately, in combat.”