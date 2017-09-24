FLOTUS to Team USA: ‘Take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold’

TORONTO — US first lady Melania Trump is urging Americans competing in an Olympic-style athletic contest to “bring home the gold.”

Nearly 100 athletes are participating in the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded service members and veterans founded by Britain’s Prince Harry.

Mrs. Trump is leading a US delegation to this year’s event, which opens Saturday in Toronto.

At a reception for the American athletes and their families, the first lady wished them good luck but said she knows they won’t need it.

She told them to “take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold.”

More than 550 people from 17 countries are expected to compete in sports as varied as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball during the coming week.

Trump is meeting with Britain’s Prince Harry in Toronto and will also meet with Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and address the nearly 109 US athletes who are competing in the weeklong event.

She’ll attend Saturday night’s opening ceremony before returning to the White House.

Click here to read more stories from the 2017 Invictus Games »

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.