Navy SEAL admits to child sex crime

By Jarid Watson

A Navy SEAL pleaded guilty Tuesday at the Norfolk federal court in Virginia to one count of producing child pornography. SEAL Team One Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden admitted to filming himself molesting a sleeping child.

Seerden was arrested in April in San Diego, California, by federal marshals following a Naval Criminal Investigative Service probe. As part of his plea agreement, Seerden also admitted to hiding child pornography on his cellphone.

According to an affidavit, “images of prepubescent males and females engaged in sexual activity, including giving and receiving oral sex and sexual intercourse, were found on defendant’s cellular telephone. Further, four videos and one image were found on the cellular telephone, (which) appear to be created by the user of the cell phone.”

Seerden is being held in a federal prison in Virginia while he awaits sentencing on January 18th. Seerden also faces the possibility of military court martial, once all other investigations are complete.

NCIS agents began investigating Seerden after a woman, whose identity is withheld, alleged that he raped her while she was inebriated at the Navy Gateway Inns and Suites on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek– Fort Story, where he was on a training assignment.

Seerden’s guilty plea to producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum 15-year sentence, plus at least five years of supervised release when he leaves prison.