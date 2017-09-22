Live from the 2017 Invictus Games

We are thrilled to provide live coverage of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

The adaptive sports wounded servicemembers and vets will compete in

WASHINGTON — Approximately 550 competitors from 17 nations will compete in 12 adaptive sports at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

The games will include wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, archery and for the first time ever, golf.

Click the link below to read a description of the adaptive sports that wounded servicemembers and veterans will compete in.

The Invictus Games will kick off on September 23rd and last until September 30th.

Here are all the non-sporting events happening at the Invictus Games

WASHINGTON — Aside from the 12 adaptive sports taking place at nine venues across the city, a variety of new programming is being introduced to help support service members on their road to recovery.

Notable activities include celebrations of faith and culture, connection to employment opportunities, support for friends and family members and educating the public about the sacrifices of service members.

FLOTUS is heading to the Invictus Games in first solo foreign trip

WASHINGTON — The first lady will make the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto her first solo trip abroad.

The international adaptive sports competition, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, was something Melania Trump said should be “lauded and supported worldwide.”

Trump is also slated to meet Prince Harry while attending the games.

Prince Harry will attend Invictus Games in Toronto

WASHINGTON — The Kensington Palace twitter account announced that Prince Henry of Wales will attend the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Prince Harry, Patron of @WeAreInvictus will attend @InvictusToronto from 22 – 30 September 2017

📷PA pic.twitter.com/hlNE92ZKs9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2017

Meet the badass USAF pilot amputee who is leading the US at Invictus

BETHESDA, Md. — U.S. Air Force Capt. Christy Wise will lead 90 U.S. wounded active duty service members and veterans in this year’s Invictus Games.

Wise lost her leg during a boating accident in April of 2015 and has since competed on the Air Force’s team at the Department of Defense’s Warrior Games.

She will go on to compete in swimming, rowing, as well as track and field events at this year’s Invictus Games in Toronto.

Here’s the lineup of service members and vets competing at Invictus

WASHINGTON — More than 550 wounded, ill and injured servicemen and women from 17 allied nations are expected to compete in the 2017 Invictus Games.

Competitors will participate in 12 adaptive sports, including archery, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, road cycling, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair rugby, and the latest addition to the sports lineup, golf.

Here comes the Invictus Games …

BETHESDA, Md. — Wounded active duty service members and veterans from 17 nations will compete at this year’s Invictus Games in Toronto.

The passing of the ceremonial Invictus Games flag from Team USA to Team Canada places the responsibility on Toronto to advance the spirit of the Invictus Games, which began in London in 2014.

Prince Henry of Wales created the Invictus Games after visiting the Department of Defense’s 2013 Warrior Games in Colorado.

After serving 10 years in the British Army, which included two tours on the front lines of Afghanistan, Prince Harry, as he is familiarly known, continues to champion for the military and their families.

The Invictus Games, much like the Warrior Games, organizes adaptive sports competitions to raise awareness and support for wounded military, veterans, and their families.

