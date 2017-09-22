Here comes the Invictus Games …

WASHINGTON — More than 500 wounded active duty service members and veterans from 17 nations will compete at this year’s Invictus Games in Toronto. Prince Harry created the Invictus Games following his visit to the Department of Defense’s 2013 Warrior Games in Colorado.

After serving 10 years in the British Army, which included two tours on the front lines of Afghanistan, Prince Harry continues to champion for the military and their families.

The Invictus Games, much like the Warrior Games, organizes adaptive sports competitions to raise awareness and support for wounded military, veterans, and their families.

This year’s Invictus Games will be the largest yet and will include 12 adaptive sports like seated volleyball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, archery, and adaptive golf.

Competing in this year’s games and leading Team USA, Air Force Capt. Christy Wise turned to adaptive sports after losing her right leg in a boating accident in 2015.

“I didn’t know any other amputees and I didn’t know what they were capable of and then I show up at these games and there are 200 athletes running faster than I could have ever imagined,” Wise said.

Along with her duties as team captain, Wise will compete in swimming, rowing, as well as track and field events. The first lady will make the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto her first solo trip abroad. The international adaptive sports competition, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, was something Melania Trump said should be “lauded and supported worldwide.”

Alongside Trump, Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Gold Star mom Karen Kelly, pro golfer Nancy Lopez and singer Wayne Newton will also attend the games.

Trump is also slated to meet Prince Harry while attending the games.

Last year’s Invictus Games in Orlando welcomed Michelle Obama who championed athletics and military families throughout her husband’s tenure as president.

The Invictus Games will kickoff on September 23rd and last until September 30th.

We are thrilled to provide live coverage of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. Follow our live blog as well as Facebook and Twitter for the latest on the games.