Golden Circle Made of Brass, Critics Love Billie Jean

It the end of another week, which means more movie reviews from ConnectingVets.com!

This week, we have a few premieres that are surprising critics and moviegoers alike.

One of the more anticipated sequels in recent memory, Kingsman: The Golden Circle opens in theaters to surprisingly flat reviews, earning a rating of only 52% on RottenTomatoes.com. The sequel to the highly rated Kingsman: The Secret Service once again stars Taron Egerton as ruffian-turned-super spy Eggsy, and Colin Firth’s Harry Hart is resurrected as well. However, even they, plus new additions Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges, couldn’t save this one from the scathing eye of critics. Adam Graham of Detroit News says the film tries way too hard to be edgy: “Overstuffed, over-busy and overlong, ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ is an exhausting, patience-trying assault that doesn’t know when to say when.”

Average Movie-goers seem split, too. Once again on RottenTomatos.com, “Brandon M” gives the movie 5 stars, saying The Golden Circle is, “an overall fun movie! I still [sic] the first one a bit, but this was definitely a worthy successor. Just more of that Kingsman vibe we were left craving so much back in 2014.” However, “Luisa R.” warns potential viewers away, saying, “I should have walked out. Yes, it was that horrible. The storyline was all over the place. The gore was repulsive. It definitely wasn’t what I expected for part 2. Save your money, stay home!!!”

One movie premiering this week, however, has critics raving. Battle of The Sexes tells the true story of the historic tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. The movie earns an 88% rating and is “Certified Fresh,” with critics like Peter Howell of the Toronto Star saying, “Even if you’ve Googled the outcome, or are old enough to remember watching it on television, the film’s reenactment of the battle and the bluster makes for entertaining and at times riveting viewing.” And the people agree. “KJ P. says, “In the end, Battle of the Sexes is a well-written screenplay that’s translated quite well to the big screen.”

Now a look at the Box Office! Horror romp It remains the top draw, earning over $60 million in its second week of release. Critically panned American Assassin comes in at number two with $14.9 million, while psychological thriller mother! picks up third place with $7.6 million. At the bottom of the Top 10 is Dunkirk, still raking in $1.4 million after nearly two months of release.