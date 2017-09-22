FLOTUS is heading to the Invictus Games in first solo foreign trip

By Amanda Macias

WASHINGTON — The first lady will make the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto her first solo trip abroad.

The international adaptive sports competition, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, was something Melania Trump said should be “lauded and supported worldwide.”

“In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions … I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year’s games,” Trump said in a statement.

Alongside Trump, Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Gold Star mom Karen Kelly, pro golfer Nancy Lopez and singer Wayne Newton will also attend the games.

Last year’s Invictus Games in Orlando welcomed Michelle Obama who championed athletics and military families throughout her husband’s tenure as president.

Trump is also slated to meet Prince Harry while attending the games.

