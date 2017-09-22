Backstage with Joe Walsh and VetsAid 2017

By Jarid Watson

Rock legend Joe Walsh is raising money for veterans’ causes through music, and the non-profit he founded – VestAid.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winner has always had an affinity for veterans. He sadly became a Gold Star family member at only 20-months old when his father died while on active duty in Okinawa, Japan.

Connecting Vets sat with the former James Gang and Eagles band member before his inaugural VetsAid concert at the EagleBank Arena at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Performers Included Gary Clark Jr., Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band, and of course Joe Walsh.

Concert proceeds benefited Operation Mend, Hire Heroes USA, Warrior Canine Connection, TAPS, Semper Fi Fund, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Stop Soldier Suicide, and Swords to Plowshares.