Here are all the non-sporting events happening during the Invictus Games

By Connecting Vets Staff

From September 23 to 30, the Invictus Games Toronto 2017, promises to be an inspirational week of competition for the more than 550 competitors from 17 nations.

Aside from the 12 adaptive sports taking place at nine venues across the city, a variety of new programming is being introduced to help support service members on their road to recovery.

Notable activities include celebrations of faith and culture, connection to employment opportunities, support for friends and family members and educating the public about the sacrifices of service members.

Here’s a look at all of the events: