AMVETS has a new National Commander and he means business

By Eric Dehm

Marion Polk has made the trip from Alexandria, Louisiana to Washington, DC to take the helm of the nation’s oldest, and largest, congressionally mandated Veteran Service Organization.

Polk retired from the Coast Guard in 1989, and would eventually join his local AMVETS post.

During an appearance on CBS Radio’s ConnectingVets Morning Briefing, Polk outlined his plan of action for his year in office and talked about his time in the Coast Guard, his rise through the AMVETS ranks, and why he felt this was the perfect time for him to go for the National Commander job.

