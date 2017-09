By Connecting Vets Staff

The US held its first war draft lottery on December 1, 1969. Young men were assigned a random number between 1 and 366 that corresponded to their birthdays. Those that were given lower numbers were called on first to enter active duty.

USA Today in partnership with PBS has a digital draft lottery that determines if you would have been drafted into the Vietnam War. All you have to do is enter in your birthdate. Try it out here »