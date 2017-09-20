Weekly recipe Wednesday: White House Honey Ale

The following recipe was originally published by Sam Kass, the former chef for the Obama White House. For more recipes highlighted in our ‘Weekly recipe Wednesday’ click here.

As far as we know the White House Honey Brown Ale is the first alcohol brewed or distilled on the White House grounds. George Washington brewed beer and distilled whiskey at Mount Vernon and Thomas Jefferson made wine but there’s no evidence that any beer has been brewed in the White House.

White House Honey Ale

Ingredients

2 (3.3 lb) cans light malt extract

1 lb light dried malt extract

12 oz crushed amber crystal malt

8 oz Biscuit Malt

1 lb White House Honey

1 1/2 oz Kent Goldings Hop Pellets

1 1/2 oz Fuggles Hop pellets

2 tsp gypsum

1 pkg Windsor dry ale yeast

3/4 cup corn sugar for priming

Directions

In a 12 qt pot, steep the grains in a hop bag in 1 1/2 gallons of sterile water at 155 degrees for half an hour. Remove the grains. Add the 2 cans of the malt extract and the dried extract and bring to a boil. For the first flavoring, add the 1 1/2 oz Kent Goldings and 2 tsp of gypsum. Boil for 45 minutes. For the second flavoring, add the 1 1/2 oz Fuggles hop pellets at the last minute of the boil. Add the honey and boil for 5 more minutes. Add 2 gallons chilled sterile water into the primary fermenter and add the hot wort into it. Top with more water to total 5 gallons. There is no need to strain. Pitch yeast when wort temperature is between 70-80˚. Fill airlock halfway with water. Ferment at 68-72˚ for about seven days. Rack to a secondary fermenter after five days and ferment for 14 more days. To bottle, dissolve the corn sugar into 2 pints of boiling water for 15 minutes. Pour the mixture into an empty bottling bucket. Siphon the beer from the fermenter over it. Distribute priming sugar evenly. Siphon into bottles and cap. Let sit for 2 to 3 weeks at 75˚.