The DC VA hospital chief was fired, again

WASHINGTON — The former director of the veterans hospital in the nation’s capital has once again been fired.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says it’s fired Brian Hawkins — citing audits that found mismanagement at the facility.

VA Secretary David Shulkin says he used new firing authority under an accountability law signed by President Donald Trump.

Hawkins was let go in August.

He was later put back on the payroll after he appealed the decision to the Merit Systems Protection Board.

Shulkin says he’ll continue using his full authority “to hold employees accountable if they fail to do their jobs or live up to VA’s values.”

The agency’s inspector general’s office continues to investigate inventory practices at the hospital that the VA says put patients at risk.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.