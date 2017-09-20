Rockin’ for Vets: VetsAid concert tonight

By Connecting Vets Staff

Joe Walsh. Keith Urban. Zac Brown Band. Gary Clark Jr.

Things will be rocking in suburban Washington, DC tonight.

That’s where Walsh and friends are kicking off their first VetsAid concert, which will raise money for veterans’ causes. Walsh is modeling the concert after Willie Nelson’s FarmAid concerts that have been so popular.

Tickets are still available if you’re nearby.

CBS Radio’s Connecting Vets Phil Briggs and Jarid Watson will be there, talking to vets, getting the latest, and bringing you a snapshot of the show.

Briggs talked to Walsh, the infamous guitarist from The Eagles, about why he’s so connected to veteran causes.