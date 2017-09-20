Report shows that the VA spent an absurd amount of money on mail

By Jonathan Kaupanger

A budget, in my opinion, is like fertilizer. If you want something to grow, you need it, but it sure does stink. To get a good idea at how odorous the Department of Veterans Affairs budget is – and general health overall, you only need to look at one outwardly small line item: postage.

The VA sent out more than 200 million pieces of mail which cost about $355 million in 2016, according to a GAO report.

To help put this size in perspective, instead of mailing items, the VA could give every US citizen $1.09 and still have a cash left over.

The VA is a big federal agency, but it is really split into three parts, Health (VHA), Benefits (VBA) and Cemetery (NCA). From there it breaks down into 170 medical centers, 7 mail pharmacies, 1,055 clinics, 300 vet centers, 11 extended care or residential sites, 5 district offices, 56 regional offices, 135 cemeteries, 33 soldiers’ lots and monument sites and one National Veterans’ Burial Ground. That’s 1,773 different facilities sending out appointment correspondence, prescriptions, and basic veteran information.

The VA, like all other federal agencies, is required to follow certain rules and regulating mail management has a specific set of governmental rules all agencies are supposed to follow. Large agencies, like the VA, are supposed to send annual mail reports to the GAO, which then compiles everything so we all know how much money the Federal Government is actually spending.

Only what the VA is reporting is wrong. In fact, the VA has no idea how much it spends on mail each year. Out of the 1,773 VA facilities, the 1,055 clinics and 300 vet centers didn’t even send in data and some facilities submitted mail expenditure data without mail volume or volume without expenditure info. If something as simple as mail is a problem, what else is wrong as well?

The reason is each individual facility can have not just a separate process for mail, but they also can have different equipment and negotiate their own contracts with mail carriers. According to a recent GAO report, one of the VA’s two primary mailing equipment providers estimated that it has about 3,000 contracts with VA facilities and said VA could get a cost savings if it negotiated fewer contracts at higher levels of the department.

Last summer, VBA said that they were working on a blanket purchase agreement on mail equipment for the 56 regional benefit offices. The target to have this in place would be the end of the fiscal year 2017 – which is the end of this month. But in February VBA reported that it would take several years before the blanket agreement could happen because of current contracts that were in place. VBA officials also stated that they were also interested in including VHA in on the agreement, but haven’t started the conversation yet.

VA does have a mail management policy, one that was created in 1996 and hasn’t been updated since. VA officials have stated that efforts are underway to update the policy, but didn’t provide GAO any documentation of those efforts.

Connect: @JonathanVets1 | Jonathan@ConnectingVets.com