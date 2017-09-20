Duffel Blog + Terminal Lance? You know this podcast is gonna be funny

By Chas Henry

What’s funny about military service? Millions of social media followers will tell you Paul Szoldra and Maximilian Uriarte know.

In 2012, Szoldra created the faux military news site Duffle Blog — whose smart satire of military culture has been compared with the more general interest comedy news site The Onion.

(Read: Duffel Blog founder says the popularity of the military satire site was completely accidental)

Uriarte’s Terminal Lance cartoons have since 2010 presented an often sophomoric view of military life — through the lens of a Marine destined to forever (terminally) remain a lance corporal. His compelling 2016 graphic novel Terminal Lance: The White Donkey, deviated from that path — emotionally conveying the experience of young Marines fighting in Iraq, then coping with traumatic stress.

Humor, though, is what you would expect if you found Szoldra and Uriarte in the same room.

And it’s a good guess that will be the result — as the two team up to produce a podcast they’re calling After Action.

Uriarte announced the jokey joint venture via Twitter:

Check out mine and @PaulSzoldra new podcast After Action, where we discuss gay frogs and North Korea. https://t.co/CReoulf8r2 — Maximilian Uriarte (@TLCplMax) September 19, 2017