Trump warns that the US may have to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump warned Thursday that the United States may have to “totally destroy” North Korea if further escalation of the country’s nuclear provocations forces Washington to defend itself or its allies.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said in his first general debate address at the U.N. General Assembly.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he called “Rocket Man” over Pyongyang’s continuing missile tests, “is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” Trump said.

“The United States is ready, willing and able. But hopefully this will not be necessary,” he said.

Following the Sept. 3 test of what North Korea said was a hydrogen bomb that can be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim was quoted by the North’s state media as saying last week that Pyongyang’s final goal is to achieve an “equilibrium” of military force with Washington and that efforts to complete the development of nuclear arms have entered the final phase.

Including two ICBM test launches in July, the series of weapons tests are part of North Korea’s efforts to develop a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S. mainland.

Trump condemned Kim’s “reckless pursuit” of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, which he said threatens the entire world.

“No nation on Earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles,” he said.

The president repeated the international community’s call on North Korea to rid itself of nuclear weapons, saying denuclearization is “the only acceptable future” for the country.

Trump thanked China and Russia — two countries critics call the principal economic enablers of North Korea’s nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development programs — for backing two recent U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions on Pyongyang.

“But we must do much more,” he said. “It is time for all nations to work together to isolate the Kim regime until it ceases its hostile behavior.”

The most recent resolution, adopted in response to the North’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, for the first time capped oil supply to the country. It also bans North Korea from exporting textiles and calls on U.N. members not to grant work permits for North Korean laborers.

