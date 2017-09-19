Hurricane Maria on path towards already devastated US Virgin Islands

By Caitlin M. Kenney

The US Virgin Islands were devastated by Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, leaving the residents without food, water, or important infrastructure. And now the Islands, as well as Puerto Rico, are about to be hit by Hurricane Maria.

St. Thomas was one of the islands hit by the recent storm, leaving homes damaged and without power.

“It’s just tragic that the poor island that was already hit by a Category 5 storm is going to be hit by a potentially another Category 5 storm,” making the lives of people still recovering there miserable, said an aviation official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He was recently on St. Thomas and saw the devastation left behind by the recent hurricane. The airport on the island has been a lifeline for delivering supplies, including water, diapers, and food, by military planes and civilian volunteers.

While there are planes landing there, the airport is still not fully operational because of the loss of navigation equipment. Hurricane Maria’s impact will only hurt these relief efforts.

“I think that what is going to happen is that a lot of the damage is truly going to be exacerbated by an additional hurricane,” he said. “And a lot of the progress that’s been made is going to be undone.”

The airport has been “absolutely vital” to the current relief efforts.

“Without the airport, they would have relied solely on seaborne supplies and that’s pretty limited,” he said.

The port of St. Thomas is not very big and while it can handle cruise ships, planes allow supplies to get in and distributed faster.

“If the airport was not there, things would be so much slower and the situation would be much drier,” he added.

The military has been using the Puerto Rico Air National Guard base in San Juan as a staging area but the island is also on the path to be hit by Hurricane Maria.

“Whatever’s on the ground now has to hold everyone through until they can get back on top of things,” he said.

He believes that it will take several months for the Island of St. Thomas to be back to some state of normal.

While on the island, he saw the hard work by several branches of the U.S. military in their relief efforts, giving him a lot of pride as a veteran.

“I’m very thankful that I’m an American, honest to God.”

