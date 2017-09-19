Get Help | Legal Assistance

With these resources, our goal is to work with you — and for you –through whatever legal process you might be experiencing.

American Bar Association provides a national directory of pro bono services and offers legal advice for veterans.

Veterans Justice Outreach Program provides assessment and case management for justice-involved veterans in local courts and jails and liaison with local justice system partners.

Justice For Vets provides training and technical assistance to help communities to directly serve veterans involved in the justice system due to mental health disorders, trauma, and substance use.

Veterans Legal Institute provides pro bono legal assistance to homeless, at risk, disabled and low income current and former service members.

Veterans Legal Check Up is a free web-based application helps veterans identify and resolve legal needs in their lives.

Public Counsel’s Center for Veterans Advancement provides legal representation at both the local and national levels in Northern and Southern California designed to meet the unique needs of returning veterans.

Stateside Legal helps veterans, military members and their families access benefits, find free legal help, and better understand their legal issues.

Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program to provide assistance to unrepresented veterans or their family members who have filed appeals at the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims Court.

Veterans Legal Services promotes self-sufficiency, stability, and financial security for veterans in Massachusetts through comprehensive and accessible legal services.

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles is the oldest and largest free legal services program for veterans in Los Angeles.

High Ground Veterans Advocacy empower service members and veterans to become advocates and leaders in Washington DC, their home states, and local communities.

