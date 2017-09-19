Study recommends greater consistency in military PTSD care

By Caitlin M. Kenney

The Department of Defense is increasingly focused on the quality of care for service members with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and depression. A recent RAND Corp. study titled, “Quality of Care for PTSD and Depression in the Military Health System,” was commissioned by the DoD to look at several data sources, including the medical files for nearly 39,000 service members with PTSD or depression, to evaluate the type of care that was being given by the military healthcare system for these diagnoses.

From the data, they assessed “how care was going and the degree to which it aligned with recommended care that should be delivered for PTSD and depression,” said Kimberly Hepner, a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corp. and lead author on the study, who spoke with Connectingvets.com about their findings and recommendations.

Here are four findings from the report:

Need to improve correct psychotherapy treatment and medication prescriptions for diagnoses

The two main treatments for PTSD and depression are medication and certain effective types of psychotherapy, according to Hepner. These treatment recommendations are from the clinical practice guidelines established by the DoD and Veterans Affairs.

The study found that “about 91 percent of service members with PTSD received at least some psychotherapy, which is an excellent amount of access to psychotherapy,” Hepner said.

However, whether the service member received the correct type of therapy for their diagnosis was actually low. Only 45 percent with PTSD and 30 percent with depression received therapy that appeared consistent with evidence-based therapy, according to the study.

For medication treatment, the study found that service members received their prescription for a similar amount of time as their civilian counterparts, according to Hepner. They recommended that the military health system improve by “providing a follow up visit within 30 days after initiating medication treatment,” she said.

The types of medication service members were being prescribed were also looked at.

“In particular, benzodiazepines are a type of medication that are not recommended for those with PTSD,” said Hepner. “And we found that about a third of service members with PTSD received a prescription for a benzodiazepine, and this medication is considered potentially harmful for these patients.”

“We certainly think this is an important area to understand more about,” she added, “but this has been and identified as an area where providers in the military health system need more education and monitoring and feedback on benzodiazepine use in patients with PTSD.”

Need more adequate care after initial diagnoses

The study looked at whether service members received the recommended minimum amount of care after their initial diagnoses.

“We found that about a third of service members with PTSD and about a quarter of patients with depression received this minimal amount of care within the first eight weeks after this new diagnoses,” said Hepner.

Improvements can come with ensuring that service members received the recommended amount of visits. She said that there can be many factors for a decrease in appointments including from a lack of available providers or the work life of the service member.

“So we want to make sure that the appointments are available for service members and also that barriers that the service member may be experiencing getting into regular treatment are addressed,” she added.

Excellent follow up care after psychiatric hospitalization

After a service member had a psychiatric hospitalization, the military medical system out-performs other healthcare systems in following up with outpatient care in the days after discharge, according to Hepner. The study also cites that several policy memos that give guidance on follow up procedures may have been a factor in this higher rate.

Over 95 percent of service members received follow up care within 30 days of being discharged from the hospital.

“And this is an important time for a service member. They have been in a psychiatric hospital indicating some high level of need and risk,” Hepner said. “And when they leave the hospital it’s important to get them that outpatient visit to connect them up with care as quickly as possible to minimize risk during that time.”

Quality of care varied

Lastly, the study found that there was variation in the care service members received for PTSD and depression. They looked at whether care varied by service branch, region, and also several service member characteristics such as age, race or ethnicity, and pay grade.

“We found that care varied across these groups, although the variation wasn’t consistent,” Hepner said. “So we found that patterns of care by service branch and service member characteristics did vary, but that no branch or region consistently performed better or worse than the others. And there were no consistent patterns of variations across these patient characteristics.”

The military healthcare system should make sure “that care is consistent and consistently of high quality.”

“So if you walk into one door, and care is of lower quality than if you walked in to another door, another military treatment facility in another state, that raises concerns that care is not consistently high quality,” she added. “And so it suggests that all care could be improved to insure that all service members have the opportunity to get high quality care.”

Read the whole RAND study here.

Connect: @CaitlinMKenney | Caitlin@ConnectingVets.com