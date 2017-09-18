US flies 14 aircraft, drops bombs in huge show of force over Korea

By Matt Saintsing

In an explosive direct response to North Korea’s latest missile launch, the US military flew 14 warplanes over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday while partnering with South Korean and Japanese aircraft.

North Korea hurled a ballistic missile that flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido Thursday, the latest missile launch to threaten the region. It flew longer than any others previously launched.

In response, two B-1B Lancer bombers from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam and four Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II from Air Station Iwakuni, Japan joined four F-15K from South Korea and four F-2 Japanese fighters, according to a news release from US Pacific Command.

“US and Republic of Korea Air Force aircraft flew across the Korean Peninsula and practices their attack capabilities by releasing live weapons at the Pilsung Range training area,” said Capt. Cassandra Gasecki. At the same time, American F-35Bs, B-1B bombers and F-2s from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force “flew together over waters near Kyushu, Japan,” the southern region closest to the Korean Peninsula.

The show of force is the latest in an ever-increasing impasse between the US, its South Korean and Japanese allies, and North Korea. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, President Trump’s national security advisor Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster said, “Kim Jong Un’s most recent missile launch demonstrates North Korea remains one of the world’s most urgent and dangerous security problems.”

“There is not a lot of that the Security Council is going to be able to do,” added US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. “I have no problem kicking it to General Mattis, because I think he has plenty of options.”

McMaster added that despite having a military option, “it is not preferred.”

In a more overt message to North Korea and the international community, the Pentagon released 24 photos of the show of force.

