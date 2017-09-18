Navy removes two more senior officials over collisions at sea

By Matt Saintsing

Two more Navy officials in 7th Fleet are out while the service investigates two fatal collisions involving warships in the Western pacific, the navy announced Monday.

Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander of Task Force 70, and Capt. Jeffrey Bennett, commander of Destroyer Squadron 15, were both relieved by 7th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer due to “a loss of confidence in their ability to command,” according to a statement.

Williams and Bennet are the fifth and sixth Navy officials to be relieved from their roles in the US Navy’s Japan-based 7th Fleet over incidents involving collisions of destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Fitzgerald, resulting in the deaths of 17 sailors. The Fitzgerald’s command triad, commanding officer Cmdr. Bryce Benson, executive officer Cmdr. Sean Babbitt, and Command Master Chief Brice Baldwin were removed after the ship collided with a Philippine flagged container ship in June.

Read: Another collision at sea brings Navy problems to surface

In August, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was relieved as commander of 7th Fleet weeks before he was set to retire.

Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, commander of Task Force 76, assumed duties as commander of Task Force 70, while the deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron 15 assumed duties as commander, the statement reads.

The two latest removals come a day before Chief of Naval Operational Adm. John Richardson and Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer are set to testify at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on recent incidents at sea.

Connect: @MattBSaintsing | Matt@ConnectingVets.com