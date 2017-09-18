Hurricane Coverage:   Need Help  |  Want to Help  |  Gallery  |  Hurricane Harvey  |  Hurricane Irma

Here’s what $50 million worth of cocaine looks like

Coast Guard Cutter Diligence crewmembers offload more than 1,800 kilograms of cocaine from the Diligence in St. Petersburg, Florida, Sept. 17, 2017. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crewmembers interdicted the contraband in the Caribbean in August. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/ Released)

By Abigail Hartley

The Coast Guard has had its hands full recently as hurricanes lash the southeastern United States and the Caribbean, but they still made time to bust up a drug shipment worth about $50 million over the weekend.

According to an official press release, Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma spotted and chased down a 226-foot tanker smuggling contraband outside of St. Petersburg, Florida back in August. After sending a Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron MH-65 Dolphin and a boat out to the tanker, the Coast Guard seized 60 bales of what was later confirmed to be cocaine.

All 1800 kilos of drugs were offloaded by the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Diligence over the weekend.

Coast Guard Cutter Diligence crewmembers stand next to more than 1,800 kilograms of cocaine in front in St. Petersburg, Florida, Sept. 17, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson/ Released)

“This offload sends a direct message to those that seek to exploit a disaster to smuggle contraband at sea, that our operations continue to support border and national security,” Rear Adm. Peter Brown, commander of the Coast Guard’s 7th District, said of the bust. “While we continue to support hurricane response efforts, our interagency partners at the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice remain focused and committed to dismantling these criminal organizations.”

Smugglers, take note: hurricane season will not distract the Coast Guard from your shipment. They will find you, land a helicopter on your ship, and then publicly shame you in the press release after they take all your coke.

