Celebrate the Air Force by learning about these elite pilots from Vietnam

As the US Air Force celebrates its 70th birthday on Sept. 18, let’s look back at a former classified mission from the Vietnam War.

The Misty Forward Air Controllers, or FACs, were elite pilots who volunteered to interrupt the movements of the North Vietnamese army along the Ho Chi Minh Trail. They began their work in June of 1967 and flew the F-100F.

While on missions, the pilots would fly low, searching for targets to mark for other aircraft to hit, and sometimes would even fired on targets with their 20mm cannon.

Their work came at a high cost, with almost a quarter of the 155 pilots shot down, three of which were taken prisoner, and seven killed in action, according to a video with “The Misty Experiment” documentary project.

Two of the pilots later became USAF Chiefs of Staff and another became an astronaut.

Learn more about the work of these Airmen here.

