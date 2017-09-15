The search continues for POW/MIA service members

by Jake Hughes

“You Are Not Forgotten.”

Those are the words depicted on the bottom of the POW/MIA Flag, and it serves as a message to those still unaccounted for: that the people of the United States keep them in mind, and will never stop working to account for the missing. It may take years, but we will never stop searching.

Today, Friday the 15th, marks the 39th National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Started in 1978 when families of missing service members in Vietnam pushed for full accountability, the day serves as a reminder that there are still soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen still missing.

As of 2017, over 83,000 service members are still unaccounted for. Nearly three-quarters of them are from World War II, most lost at sea from ships sunk over deep water or confirmed airplane crashes at sea.

Navy LCMD Jim Mills went missing on September 21st, 1966 in North Vietnam. His sister, Ann Mills, is now the chairwoman of the National League of POW/MIA Families, a non-profit organization that aims to aid in recovery efforts as well as give comfort and aid to family members.

“It’s important to honor and recognize the returned POW’s and our veterans, as well as those who didn’t return. But the most important meaning of the day to us, who have missing family members, is to renew our nation’s commitment to accounting as fully as possible those who served,” Ann said.

Ann’s brother is still missing, but more service members are being identified all the time–great strides have been made in the effort to identify and locate the missing. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reports that over 150 service members have been identified are returned home in this year alone.

And it’s not just the DoD pushing for more efforts. All the major Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) are joining together to stand vigil for these lost men and women.

“It is true that the costs of war extend far beyond the last shots being fired,” Joe Davis from the Veterans of Foreign Wars said. “And for MIA families, the passage of time does not heal their wounds. For them, the days became weeks, the weeks became months, then years, and now, sadly, decades.”

The effort is ongoing, and with advances made in genetic identification and DNA matching, the process is picking up speed. Other nations, including Vietnam, have even partnered with the U.S. to return discovered remains of American troops home to be identified.

Just this week, a Vietnamese fisherman discovered the remains of Navy LCMD Jim Bowder in shallow water. Bowder was Ann’s brother’s co-pilot. Sadly, Jim’s remains were not found, but Ann does not focus on her case, no matter how much she might want to. She feels it would be inappropriate to use her position to bring extra resources to her brother’s case. Still, she has hope, and tells others to hold on to that hope.

“As long as there are people who care about our armed forces, there is every reason to have hope,” she said.