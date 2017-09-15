Hurricane Coverage:   Need Help  |  Want to Help  |  Gallery  |  Hurricane Harvey  |  Hurricane Irma

Looking down on Pyongyang, literally

By Chas Henry

It was May 2016 when Singaporean photographer Aram Pan flew over the capital city of North Korea.  But only recently has the aerial photography from Pan’s small-plane flight been posted online.

The six-minute view-from-the-heavens travelog has caught the attention of military imagery analysts, and those working for intelligence agencies.

One question all are left asking: Where are the 2.86 million people thought to be residing in Pyongyang?  Another head-scratcher: Why doesn’t one see infrastructure for processing and distributing food, disposing of garbage — or accomplishing many other activities necessary to support the population of a large metropolitan area?

That has led some to suggest that much of daily life in the city may actually take place in a large tunnel network underground.

Take a look.  What do you think?

Connect: @ChasHenryNews | Chas@ConnectingVets.com

