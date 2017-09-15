A proposed regulation allows payoffs to VA officials and ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ if it helps anyone at all

By Jonathan Kaupanger

There’s a page on the Department of Veterans Affairs website that is completely devoted to the mission, core values and characteristics that define the agency. The core values of the VA, as stated, are Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence. According to the website, they “embody the qualities of VA employees to support VA’s mission and commitment to veterans…”

I used to work at the VA, so I know these core values have even been cooked down into an acronym for VA staff to weigh against everything they do while serving our country’s veterans – ICARE. So when a proposed regulation was published in the Federal Register yesterday, I have to admit that I was a bit shocked. This new law would allow VA employees to receive wages, salary, dividends, profits, gratuities, and services from a for-profit school that receives GI Bill money.

Basically: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Where this fits into ICARE is beyond me.

So, the way things stand right now, the VA has to remove any employee who has any connection to a for-profit school. Here’s the VA’s example of why that law is a bad one:

A VA lab technician takes a class at a for-profit college that receives educational money from the VA. The technician uses their own money and takes the class on their own time. There are veterans attending this same college, so by a literal reading of this 50-year-old, anti-corruption law, the VA has to remove the lab technician. That sounds very harsh, but there’s already a workaround for this on the books.

The VA’s Inspector General recently reported on two VA employees who violated this law. They taught at a facility where students were using VA educational benefits. The IG report recommended that VA give these employees a waiver so they could continue both working at the agency and also teaching. The IG report stated that the law allowed this as long as there were no actual conflict of interest or harm was brought to veterans.

Under the new regulation, colleges could give money directly to VA employees who are responsible for doling out GI Bill money. VA employees could even own and run for-profit schools and receive federal money to run these schools.

What the hell? What benefit does this change give to veterans?

“This proposed change is based on a recommendation by VA’s Inspector General who found that, if a current statute were applied literally, employees who enrolled or taught classes at for-profit schools would have to be dismissed,” said Will Hubbard, Vice President of Government Affairs at Student Veterans of America. “Any proposed change by VA,” continued Hubbard, “must ensure there is no ethical gray area and that conflicts of interests are clearly accounted for — that protecting student veterans unquestionably remains a priority. Historically, predatory schools have looked for any opportunity to exploit students, and federal loopholes, and we hope this does not expose either VA employees or those they serve to dubious interests.”

We reached out to the VA for comment, but as of writing this they have yet to respond. The new regulation will kick in on October 16, without further notice, unless the VA receives “significant adverse comments” by that date.

Connect: @JonathanVets1 | Jonathan@ConnectingVets.com