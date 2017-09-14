VSO relief aid on the rise as donations continue to pour in

By Caitlin M. Kenney

Veteran service organizations have been working to help veterans and families affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Distributing donations from their disaster funds is just one small piece of their efforts.

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Veterans of Foreign Wars offers financial grants to service members and veterans through their Unmet Needs program as well as their disaster relief fund.

Lynn Rolf III, director of programs for Veterans of Foreign Wars said they have received $60,000 in donations to their disaster relief fund and that money has been given to the VFW headquarters in states recently affected by natural disasters including the recent hurricanes as well as wildfires.

“We’re flexible enough to be able to handle it all,” he said about their relief efforts.

As of yesterday, Rolf said he has given out $20,000 to 50 applicants — including recently activated National Guardsmen — with money from their Unmet Needs program.

American Legion

The American Legion has a National Emergency Fund available for Legion members and Posts.

More than $100,000 had been donated to the organization’s NEF for victims of Hurricane Harvey, according to a Sept. 5 press release.

Steve Shuga, Commander of the American Legion Department of Florida, said in an interview with ConnectingVets.com Wednesday that anyone can donate to the NEF program to help veterans and American Legion posts with their immediate needs.

“It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up. It’s basically there to get them back on their feet,” he said.

The American Legion Department of Florida is also planning a distribution point at their headquarters to accept trucks with supplies; like water and personal hygiene items.

Those who want to send supplies can email Shuga at commander@floridalegion.org to coordinate a donation.

Connect: @CaitlinMKenney | Caitlin@ConnectingVets.com