Weekly recipe Wednesday: Coffee steak rub

The following recipe comes from our friends at Black Rifle Coffee Company. For more recipes highlighted in our ‘Weekly recipe Wednesday’ click here.
Coffee Rub Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup of finely ground AK espresso powder (buy here)
- 2 tablespoons of brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons of garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon of onion powder
- 2 tablespoon of kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons of ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon of paprika
- drizzle of olive oil
- steaks or meat of your choice
Directions:
- heat up your grill or bbq
- in a bowl mix together all of your spices
- grind your coffee to a fine espresso grind (if you have a grinder use the 1 setting)
- stir all your spices and your espresso together
- drizzle your steaks with olive oil and rub a generous amount of Coffee Rub onto your steak
- grill to your preference
- eat and enjoy!