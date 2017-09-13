Weekly recipe Wednesday: Coffee steak rub

The following recipe comes from our friends at Black Rifle Coffee Company. For more recipes highlighted in our ‘Weekly recipe Wednesday’ click here.

Coffee Rub Ingredients:

1/4 cup of finely ground AK espresso powder (buy here)

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of onion powder

2 tablespoon of kosher salt

2 tablespoons of ground black pepper

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

1 teaspoon of paprika

drizzle of olive oil

steaks or meat of your choice Directions: heat up your grill or bbq in a bowl mix together all of your spices grind your coffee to a fine espresso grind (if you have a grinder use the 1 setting) stir all your spices and your espresso together drizzle your steaks with olive oil and rub a generous amount of Coffee Rub onto your steak grill to your preference eat and enjoy!