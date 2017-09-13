Hurricane Coverage:   Need Help  |  Want to Help  |  Gallery  |  Hurricane Harvey  |  Hurricane Irma

Weekly recipe Wednesday: Coffee steak rub

fp brcc fathersday rub rib 03 2 Weekly recipe Wednesday: Coffee steak rub

Coffee steak rub. (Photo courtesy of Black Rifle Coffee Company)

The following recipe comes from our friends at Black Rifle Coffee Company. For more recipes highlighted in our ‘Weekly recipe Wednesday’ click here

Coffee Rub Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup of finely ground AK espresso powder (buy here)
  • 2 tablespoons of brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon of onion powder
  • 2 tablespoon of kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons of ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon of ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon of paprika
  • drizzle of olive oil
  • steaks or meat of your choice

Directions: 

  1. heat up your grill or bbq
  2. in a bowl mix together all of your spices
  3. grind your coffee to a fine espresso grind (if you have a grinder use the 1 setting)
  4. stir all your spices and your espresso together
  5. drizzle your steaks with olive oil and rub a generous amount of Coffee Rub onto your steak
  6. grill to your preference
  7. eat and enjoy!
