Prince Harry will attend Invictus Games in Toronto

By Connecting Vets Staff

The Kensington Palace twitter account announced that Prince Henry of Wales will attend the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Prince Harry, Patron of @WeAreInvictus will attend @InvictusToronto from 22 – 30 September 2017

📷PA pic.twitter.com/hlNE92ZKs9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2017

Prince Harry, as he is familiarly known, created the Invictus Games after visiting the Department of Defense’s 2013 Warrior Games in Colorado.

After serving 10 years in the British Army, which included two tours on the front lines of Afghanistan, Prince Harry continues to champion for the military and their families.

The Invictus Games, much like the Warrior Games, organizes adaptive sports competitions to raise awareness and support for wounded military, veterans, and their families.

The Invictus Games will kickoff on September 23rd and last until September 30th.