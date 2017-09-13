Kelly responds to congressman’s comments that he is a ‘disgrace to the uniform’

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly responded to Illinois Congressman Luis Gutiérrez’s recent comments about him, where he called Kelly a “hypocrite who is a disgrace to the uniform he used to wear.”

Gutiérrez made the comments in response to the White House’s decision to eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In his Sept. 5 press release, Gutiérrez accused Kelly of lying to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus “about preventing the mass deportation of DREAMers” when he was Secretary of Homel

The Washington Post reported that Kelly responded to the comments by saying “the congressman has a right to his opinion,” adding, “As my blessed mother used to say, ‘Empty barrels make the most noise.'”

The Post also reported that in an email to Fox News published on Monday, Kelly put the blame on the outcome of the DACA program on Congress, stating that he pleaded with members of Congress to find a legislative solution to the program, but they did nothing.

Kelly questioned the legality of the program, according to the Washington Post, and that he said he had worked to “give the Congress another six months to do something.”