Ken Burns and vets across generations set for live conversation Thursday

Just days before the premier of their landmark PBS documentary The Vietnam War, filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick will be featured guests in a special Conversation with Veterans on Facebook Live — Thursday September 14 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

ConnectingVets.com is a presenting sponsor of the WCBS Newsradio 880 production — which will be broadcast from CBS New York’s Adorama Live Theatre.

Burns and Novick will join a panel of prominent veterans for a live conversation about the former service members’ experiences across generations. The discussion will focus on how post-war life has been similar – and different – for men and women leaving the military after serving in Vietnam – or in Iraq and Afghanistan. The differing impacts on veterans’ families will be addressed, as well.

The Conversation with Veterans will include panelists Marsha Four, vice president of Vietnam Veterans of America; Dr. Roger Harris, a combat Marine in Vietnam who went on to a distinguished career in education; and Zach Iscol, a Marine who led units in Iraq before founding a brand-building firm and co-founding the Headstrong Project — which provides veterans with free mental health care. The discussion will be moderated by WCBS news anchor Steve Scott.

You can see and hear the program, as it is broadcast live — on ConnectingVets.com’s Facebook page.