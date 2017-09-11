Military preparing to respond to areas affected by Hurricane Irma

By Caitlin M. Kenney

As Tropical Storm Irma continues to affect Florida, Georgia, and other southern states, military bases are preparing to respond to impacted areas, while others wait to access their own damage.

“Right now we still have folks that are sheltering in place here in the Jacksonville (Florida) area and up north of us as Irma continues its trek north,” said Bill Dougherty, public affairs officer for Navy Region Southeast, about the region’s current situation.

At Naval Air Station Key West there were no injuries, “and they are assessing the damage at the installation and making plans to try to begin the recovery process to get the base back to mission operations,” he added.

Almost 400 soldiers and more than 110 military vehicles from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina are deploying to help with relief operations, the Fayetteville Observer reported Sunday. They are staging at Fort Stewart, Georgia to respond to Florida if called upon.

Fort Stewart itself is still under a mandatory evacuation, according to updates on its Facebook page.

The U.S. Coast Guard has also moved aircraft, boats, and personnel out of the path of the storm and is preparing to respond when the storm passes.

Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama is also being used as a staging ground for hundreds of FEMA trucks.

The Fayetteville Observer also reported that according to U.S. Army officials, “there were more than 9,900 soldiers and civilians supporting relief efforts in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

The National Guard posted on their Facebook page Sept. 9 that it has over 25,500 members on active duty supporting the response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as well as wildfires.

