‘It all just felt so surreal:’ Our accounts of that tragic day

By Connecting Vets Staff

Sixteen years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, that day is still a vivid memory. It was also a monumental day for many young Americans who answered the call to serve in its aftermath.

Here are a few stories from members of CBS Radio’s Connecting Vets:

“…wanted to believe it was all just a bad dream.”

“In September 2001, I’d gotten out of the Marines, finished grad school and just been hired to cover national security issues for the all-news radio station in Washington, D. C. Before leaving for work that day, I’d heard the reports about airplanes plowing into buildings in New York. As I drove in – at one point passing the side of the Pentagon that would be hit just 20 minutes later – I was on my phone calling defense leaders to arrange interviews about what was going on. The memory of driving, and making those calls, remains very clear. Friends tell me they recall hearing me reporting on the radio as the day wore on. As hard as I try though, my memory of the rest of that day seems completely erased. Yet I vividly recall being awakened by my clock radio early on September 12 – wondering why news anchors were still talking about the attacks, and thinking, ‘That was supposed to be over.’ My mind, I think, had wanted to believe it was all just a bad dream.”

-Chas Henry, Managing Editor

Captain, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)

“We heard the explosion when the plane hit the Pentagon…”

“I arrived at my office in Washington, DC about 30 minutes before the first plane hit on 9/11. My boss had a TV in his office and we turned it on. After the second plane hit, I called my parents in California and woke up my dad with, “I’m ok. Turn on the TV and I’ll call you again as soon as I can.” We heard the explosion when the plane hit the Pentagon, although at that point we didn’t know where it was coming from. Not sure if we should run or stay put, we pulled out a map of the city and tried to plot out all the Government buildings that were close to our office. I didn’t panic until after we found out that the Pentagon was the source of the loud explosion – my husband had dropped me off that morning and the route to his work took him right past the Pentagon. I couldn’t reach him for several hours. I don’t know that I breathed much until I heard his voice again. It was hours before I could get to the metro and head out of town. Seeing military personnel stationed on every corner, with loaded weapons was something I never thought I’d see here in the US. I’ll never forget the moment I saw my husband running across the parking lot at the Dunn Loring metro station – there are just no words to describe the relief that he was alive.”

-Jonathan Kaupanger, Veterans Affairs reporter

U.S. Navy veteran

“It was clear that the country was under attack.”

“On September 11th 2001, I was in the 11th grade at South Fork High School, in Stuart, Florida. I first learned that a plane struck the World Trade Center in my American History class. By the time I arrived at American Literature, my next class, we got news that both towers had fallen. The Superintendent quickly took steps to cut the cable feeds for every TV in the school district, an extremely poor choice at the time. By the time I got to my last class of the day, we received news that a plane flew into the Pentagon, and that a fourth plane went down in Pennsylvania. It was clear that the country was under attack.”

-Matt Saintsing, Capitol Hill reporter

U.S. Army veteran

“We watched all day as the towers fell…”

“I was in sophomore year geography class. I remember the principal made an announcement over the intercom saying there had been an attack in New York, and asking any student with family in the area to go to his office. I didn’t think much of it at the time. I figured it was just some bomb went off somewhere. It wasn’t until the next period when the teacher turned on the TV that we truly saw the damage. It was just a few minutes later when the second plane hit the Towers. We watched all day as the towers fell, some kids crying, others just shocked into silence.”

-Jake Hughes, Morning Briefing producer

Staff Sgt., U.S. Army (Ret.)

“…’Proud to Be An American,’ was constantly played over the radio.”

“I remember being in my 1st-grade class and my teacher, turned on the TV and I remember being so confused and upset and scared. Being young and not really understanding the gravity of what happened but just knowing so many people died and were hurt was terrifying. After 9/11 this song “Proud to Be An American,” was constantly played over the radio. It was a sort of reminder that because I was so young, stayed with me. Oddly enough, that was the same song I thought of when I was in my recruiter’s office signing up to join the Army National Guard, 12 years later.”

–Kaylah Jackson, Producer

Specialist, U.S. Army National Guard

“It was like the whole world was holding its breath.”

“I was in 7th grade in Massachusetts when I overheard teachers talking about a plane flying into the World Trade Center in New York City. I didn’t understand the magnitude of the situation until later when another teacher said the Pentagon had also been hit by a plane. My mother picked me up from school shortly after that. I was glued to the television all day except for when I stepped outside later in the afternoon, looked up at the clear blue sky and heard absolute silence. No birds were chirping or wind blowing. It was like the whole world was holding its breath.”

-Caitlin Kenney, Producer

Veteran spouse

“That was the moment I saw the first plane hit the tower.”

“I was surfing near Wellfleet Beach on Cape Cod, MA. We lived in Rhode Island and had been recently working at WFNX, an alternative rock station in Boston. Hurricane Erin was far off the coast that week, and while it didn’t disrupt the weather, it made some surprisingly big waves. My friend and I started loading our boards into our truck, when I flipped on the TV to check the weather. That was the moment I saw the first plane hit the tower. I yelled to my friend to come into the hotel room to see this disaster. He got into the room just as the live coverage showed the second plane hit. We sat glued to the TV for the next several hours as the events continued to unfold. Not sure if we ever made it to the beach. Those tragic events seemed more important than surfing that day.”

-Phil Briggs, Producer

U.S. Navy veteran

“It all just felt so surreal.”

“I was 20 years old at the time, and remember waking up at a friend’s house to the sound of his wife yelling that we were under attack. Frozen from shock, the three of us just stared at the television for the next few hours. It all just felt so surreal. Crazy to think I would join the Air Force four years later, and then find myself in Afghanistan in 2009.”

–Jarid Watson, Reporter

U.S Air Force veteran

“…I realized that life was going to change for everyone.”

“On that morning, I was stationed on the amphibious assault ship USS Saipan, which was in drydock at the shipyard in Portsmouth, Va. I was on a barge near the ship in the INDOC classroom giving public affairs training to the most recent arrivals to the crew when the First Class who ran the INDOC program came in and quietly told me that since I was from the NY area he thought I’d like to know that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. Honestly, I wasn’t that concerned. Small planes hit buildings in the city on occasion and I thought that was what happened. A short time later he came back in to the classroom and told me to send every student back to their divisions immediately because a second airliner had hit the other tower. That’s when it became clear that this wasn’t a Cessna, and that it wasn’t an accident. I rushed to the closest TV, in a lounge nearby, and watched what was happening. I thought about the fact that I had been up to the top of the towers several time, I hoped no one I knew was in the downtown area, and I realized that life was going to change for everyone on board that ship in the coming days, months and years.”

-Eric Dehm, Morning Briefing Host

U.S. Navy veteran