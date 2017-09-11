DACA recipients in the military: what happens now?

Zion Dirgantara, who calls Philadelphia home, recounts the moment shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks when he knew he wanted to join the military. It was after listening to a speech by then-President George W. Bush.

“And I remember he said you are either with us or you are against us in the fight against terror,” he said. “And that really hit me. I see soldiers shipping out to war to fight terrorism, it inspired me to decide, you know, one day I want to be in the military.”

Dirgantara came to the United States with his mother when he was 12. His first day of school in America was September, 11, 2001.

“I get home from school and I watch on TV the World Trade Center come crashing down. That was a very horrific moment. I was so scared, Philadelphia and New York – it isn’t so far away.”

Dirgantara received DACA protection in the spring of 2013 and enlisted in the Army in March 2016, under a Pentagon program called Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest designed to offer citizenship in exchange for service.

“I enlisted under the MAVNI program because of the Indonesian language that I spoke fluently,” he explained.

With President Trump now having rescinded DACA protections – and the MAVNI program under administration scrutiny – the 28-year-old soldier wonders what’s next.

Private First Class Dirgantara isn’t alone. Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta tells ConnectingVets.com he believes Dirgantara and the close to 900 others serving like him are fulfilling a duty of service to the Nation.

“That’s what these kids are doing… They’re in the military serving on the front lines,” Panetta said. “They are, in fact, fulfilling what I think is the important duty of everyone in this country, which is to give back to our country that has provided us with opportunity and freedom and liberty in order to make sure that our country is stronger in the future. “

With no clear Congressional solution yet in sight, Panetta has advice for DACA recipients serving in the military.

”My recommendation, having met these volunteers who are part of the military and have served with distinction is to continue to serve – continue to do their job,” said Panetta. “Because ultimately, I think America is a fair country…ultimately I believe that American leadership will step forward and do the right thing.”

Dirgantara plans to do just that. Having spent more than half his life in the United States, he says a forced return to Indonesia would push him into culture shock.

“In the Army we say hurry up and wait, hurry up and wait, hurry up and wait. So I’m just waiting, staying positive and staying motivated.”