Chances are there’s a WW1 remembrance event taking place near you this month

It’s been 100 years since the United States entered World War 1. The WW1 Centennial Commission was created by congress to bring attention to the events taking place around the nation in honor, and remembrance of those who fought in “The Great War.” Below are some highlights from the events scheduled for September, the full list of which can be found on the commission’s website.

My Fellow Soldiers: Letters from World War I

Dates: Thursday, September 14, 2017 10:00am – 05:30pm

Through personal correspondence written on the frontlines and home front, this centennial exhibition uncovers the history of America’s involvement in World War I. The compelling selection of letters illuminates emotions and thoughts engendered by the war that brought America onto the world stage; raised complex questions about gender, race and ethnic relations; and ushered in the modern era. Included are previously unpublished letters by General John Pershing, the general who led the American Expeditionary Forces and a person who understood the power of the medium. In his postwar letter that begins “My fellow soldiers,” he recognized each individual under his …

Contact: Ren Cooper (202) 633-5062

Smithsonian National Postal Museum

Washington, DC

The Extraordinary Adventures of Colonel Hughes: an Exhibit at the Kansas Museum of History

Dates: Sunday, September 17, 2017

The exhibit features the extraordinary story of one Kansas soldier, James Clark Hughes. As a member of the U.S. Army he photographed battlefields and towns in Europe in World War I. These photographs are made public for the first time. Colonel Hughes was captured at Bataan and recorded his daily survival as a Japanese Prisoner of War in World War II. The exhibit displays his photographs, his diary excerpts, and his many belongings from the wars that were later donated to this museum.

Contact: Mary W. Madden, Director, Kansas Museum of History

Kansas Museum of History

Topeka, KS

A Spirit of Sacrifice: New York State in the First World War

Dates: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 09:30am – 05:00pm

April 2017 will mark the centennial of America’s entrance into World War I. New York State and its citizens played a critical role in the United States’ efforts during the conflict both on the battlefield and on the home front through industrial production as well as civic participation and debate. “A Spirit of Sacrifice: New York State in the First World War” will explore the Empire State’s efforts during the conflict through artifacts, documents, and posters of the era from the collections of the State Museum, Library, and Archives, as well as partner organizations from across New York. For more information, …

Contact: Aaron Noble: aaron.noble@nysed.gov

New York State Museum

Albany, NY

Over Here, Over There

Dates: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 11:00am – 05:00pm

In April 2017, the MacArthur Memorial will open a new special exhibit entitled “Over Here, Over There”. This new exhibit will examine the causes of the U.S. entry into World War I, wartime propaganda, the social fabric of America, the American Expeditionary Force (training, preparations and collaboration with Allied forces) and major campaigns fought by the A.E.F. The exhibit will also discuss the American homefront, including local efforts in the Hampton Roads area. “Over Here, Over There” will be on display at the MacArthur Memorial Visitors Center, April 8, 2017-December 30, 2018. For more information, visit: www.macarthurmemorial.org

Contact: amanda.williams@norfolk.gov

The MacArthur Memorial Museum

Norfolk, VA

World War I: The Great War

Dates: Monday, September 25, 2017 08:00am – 05:00pm

World War I was considered the war to end all wars. The war brought technological advances on and off the battlefield and produced weapons that were deadlier than ever before. Developments in engineering, chemistry, and metalworking created unmerciful conditions and saw a transition from animal power to machine power as the primary means of victory. The techniques and knowledge in the field of medicine improved and adapted to the mass destruction of war. Outside the war zone, the home front proved to be a vital artery in the war effort through its sacrifices and undying support of patriotism. In all, …

Contact: museum@minnehahacounty.org

Old Courthouse Museum

Sioux Falls, SD

World War I at the National Museum of American History

Dates: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

World War I at the National Museum of American HistoryThe year 2017 marks the centennial of the official United States involvement in the First World War and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will commemorate this anniversary with a number of displays and programs.The Museum holds a variety of collections demonstrating the transformative history of World War I and of the United States’ participation in it. The objects and their stories help illuminate civilian participation, civil rights, volunteerism, women’s military service, minority experiences, art and visual culture, medical technological development and new technologies of war and peace. The public …

Contact: Melinda Machado, Director, Office of Communications & Marketing, 202-633-3129

Smithsonian National Museum of American History

Washington , DC

North Texas and World War I: Welcome Home

Dates: Friday, September 29, 2017 10:00am – 06:00pm

This second of two collaborative exhibits will focus on the return of the troops to North Texas at the end of the war. Details are still pending. This is a community collaborative effort bringing together the following organizations: • Ben E. Keith Corporation • Friends of the Royal Flying Corps Cemetery • Frontiers of Flight Museum • Fort Worth Aviation Museum • Fort Worth Central Library • Fort Worth Jewish Archives • Fort Worth National Archives • Fort Worth Museum of Science and History • Fort Worth Stockyards Museum • Fort Worth YMCA • Historic Fort Worth • Imagination Fort Worth • Military Museum of Fort Worth • North Fort Worth Historical Society • Tarrant County …

Contact: jhodgson@ftwaviation.com

Fort Worth Central Library

Fort Worth, TX

