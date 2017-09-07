Hurricane Irma is barreling towards several military bases

By Caitlin M. Kenney

This post was updated Sept. 7 at 5:23 pm EST

Florida

There are 1.5 million veterans in Florida. Florida Governor Rick Scott has ordered the Florida National Guard to coordinate “with the National Guard Bureau to identify approximately 30,000 troops, 4,000 trucks, 100 helicopters, and air evacuation crews that are standing by for Hurricane Irma support, if needed.”

Naval Air Station Key West

Non-essential personnel and families have been ordered to evacuate.

View their Facebook page for current updates: www.facebook.com/naskeywest/

Homestead Air Reserve Base

The base has move several of its aircraft out of state in anticipation for Hurricane Irma. They are encouraging those in evacuations zones in Miami-Dade county to evacuate.

View their Facebook page for current updates: www.facebook.com/HomesteadARB/

Patrick Air Force Base

Commander of the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force base announced on Facebook that he was “authorizing the release of all “non-mission essential” personnel” Thursday. By morning Friday, an evacuation will take place for the barrier islands.

View their Facebook page for current updates: www.facebook.com/45thSpaceWing/

MacDill Air Force Base

Announced on Facebook that there is no evacuation order for the base but aircraft were departing Thursday as a precaution against winds.

View their Facebook page for current updates: www.facebook.com/MacDillAirForceBase/

Naval Air Station Jacksonville

Kaylee Larocque, public affairs officer at NAS Jacksonville said that their air crafts have already started to fly away from the area. Base facilities will be closing this weekend and there is no evacuation at this time.

Larcoque said they are keeping families notified on their Facebook page and updating it constantly: www.facebook.com/NASJacksonville/

Naval Station Mayport

Stars and Stripes reports that the Navy has diverted two warships to position themselves off the eastern coast of southern Florida where they could assist civilian authorities if they are asked. Two other Navy ships are also being loaded with supplies at Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonville to respond if needed.

View their Facebook page for current updates: www.facebook.com/NSMAYPORT/

Georgia

Georgia has over 725,000 veterans. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced a mandatory evacuation for everyone east of I-95, as well as all of Chatham County, which includes Savannah. Now a total of 30 counties in Georgia are in a state of emergency. The governor has also authorized up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members to support response and recovery.

Per @GovernorDeal: all areas E of I-95, all of Chatham Co. & some areas W of I-95 are under a MANDATORY evacuation. See maps for more info pic.twitter.com/8VJQ588T76 — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMA) September 7, 2017

Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield

View their Facebook page for current updates: www.facebook.com/FortStewartHunterArmyAirfield

Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

The Naval Submarine base has announced a voluntary evacuation order on their Facebook page at 1:00 pm EST Sept. 7.

View their Facebook page for current updates: www.facebook.com/nsbkingsbay/

South Carolina

South Carolina has over 420,000 veterans. South Carolina Govenor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency and

NEW: President Trump approves an emergency declaration for South Carolina in advance of Hurricane #Irma impacts pic.twitter.com/KRAQdkSDmK — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 7, 2017

Joint Base Charleston

View their Facebook page for current updates: www.facebook.com/TeamCharleston/

Other military news regarding Hurricane Irma:

Big US military response to the Virgin Islands: 3 ships, a bunch of helicopters and Marines. Details –> pic.twitter.com/HJThfEVUAQ — Andrew deGrandpre (@adegrandpre) September 7, 2017

Connect: @CaitlinMKenney | Caitlin@ConnectingVets.com