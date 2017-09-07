Andy Muschietti’s reboot of Stephen King’s “IT” is scary good

Summer blockbuster season may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean Hollywood is taking a break. Some big movies are on the horizon, and we at ConnectingVets.com aim to keep you in the know about the latest and greatest from Tinsel Town.

The big movie coming out this weekend is Stephen King’s It. Based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, this reboot aims to add more scares and less cheesy laughs as the original. According to most critics, It succeeds, earning a Certified Fresh rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. Karen D’Souza of the San Jose Mercury News says, “As a child of the ’80s, this reviewer had high expectations for this classic horror fable and director Andy Muschietti mostly manages to live up to them.” Though the other main draw of the movie is not the scares, but the heart. Tom Russo of the Boston Globe says, “The kids’ gradual discovery of the clown’s lethal doings is tense enough, but again, all the red-nose-and-fangs stuff isn’t as absorbing as the ode-to-pubescence dynamic.”

But it’s not all daisies in the town of Derry, Maine. Some critics are not liking the new, slicker effects and production. “The more [director Andy] Muschietti piles on the CG terrors – heavy on the red stuff – and the more he shows of the demonic doings of the clown Pennywise, the less terrifying Pennywise becomes,” says Soren Anderson of the Seattle Times. And some regular movie-goers agree. “terris j” says on Rotten Tomatoes that, “This movie plays like the writers read a summary of the miniseries and asked themselves “how can we rip the heart and soul out of this movie and make it more like A Nightmare On Elm Street?”

As for Box Office Draws, the lukewarm reception of The Hitman’s Bodyguard maintains pole position, earning $10.6 million last weekend. Coming in a close second is Annabelle: Creation, the horror flick from David F. Sandberg, earned $7.6 million. Hanging on as the Top Box Office earners are Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan, and Logan Lucky, which features Star Wars star and US Marine Corps veteran Adam Driver. If you’re scraping the bottom of the barrel, you will find silver screen blunder, The Emoji Movie, which managed to separate movie-goers from $2.5 million. The fact that people are still paying good money to see this abomination of a film makes me doubt humanity’s chances for survival.

