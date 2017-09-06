Hurricane Coverage:   Need Help  |  Want to Help  |  Gallery  |  Continuing Coverage

Weekly Recipe Wednesday: French 75 cocktail

Weekly Recipe Wednesday: French 75 cocktail

A French 75 cocktail, (Wikipedia)

By Connecting Vets Staff

The French 75 cocktail dates back to World War I and was named after the French 75mm field gun.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces gin
  • 1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • Champagne
  • Long thin lemon spiral and cocktail cherry for garnish

Directions

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.

  2. Shake gin, lemon juice, and sugar in a cocktail shaker until well chilled, about 15 seconds.

  3. Strain into a champagne flute.

  4. Top with Champagne.

  5. Stir gently, garnish with a long, thin lemon spiral and a cocktail cherry.

