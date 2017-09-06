Weekly Recipe Wednesday: French 75 cocktail

By Connecting Vets Staff
The French 75 cocktail dates back to World War I and was named after the French 75mm field gun.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces gin
- 1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- Champagne
- Long thin lemon spiral and cocktail cherry for garnish
Directions
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Shake gin, lemon juice, and sugar in a cocktail shaker until well chilled, about 15 seconds.
Strain into a champagne flute.
Top with Champagne.
Stir gently, garnish with a long, thin lemon spiral and a cocktail cherry.