This bill could be part of Congress’ immigration action

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump imposed a six-month delay on ending a program that brought nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants to the US as children. Currently, there is one bill that would grant legal status of undocumented immigrants through military service.

Introduced by Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA) in January, the Encourage New Legalized Immigrants to Start Training (ENLIST) Act would allow qualified undocumented immigrants brought to the US by their parents to earn legal status through military service. And it’s popular, with more than 200 co-sponsors equally spread between Democrats and Republicans.

“There is no greater act of patriotism than serving your country in the armed forces,” Denham previously said in a statement. “Immigrants have honorably served alongside us in the armed forces for decades, and this would be a positive step forward for our nation as we seek a collective solution to this issue.

In September of last year then-Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump embraced the measure saying “I could see myself working that out, absolutely” at the NBC’s “Commander in Chief Forum.”

“Military is a very special thing.”

But the bipartisan measure would not be a complete resolution. Speaking to NPR on Tuesday, Denham said “It’s not the solution. It’s a part of the solution.” That’s because not all undocumented immigrants are qualified to serve.

The ENLIST Act would only apply to individuals who were brought to the US as children prior to 2012. Anyone arriving after 2012 would not be eligible for military service through the proposed measure. Additionally, recruits that join under this initiative would be required to serve out the totality of their contracts to receive legal permanent resident status.

Those dishonorably discharged would not retain the status.

While the bill would allow undocumented children to apply to serve, it does not guarantee they will be accepted. Recruitment would remain at the discretion of the military branches, and would-be applicants would be required to meet all other standards.

In a Tweet on Tuesday evening, Trump said “Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!”

