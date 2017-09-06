Get Help | Entrepreneurship

Many military skills are transferable to the entrepreneurship sector, with these resources you can join the ranks of the thousands of other veteran-owned businesses around the U.S.

——

National Veteran-Owned Business Administration creates opportunities for all of America’s veteran-owned businesses.

——

Coalition for Veteran-Owned Businesses is the first-of-its-kind national initiative supports the success of veteran, service member, and military spouse-owned businesses by connecting them with entrepreneurial education and training, small business resources and solutions, and commerce and supplier opportunities.

——

Bunker Labs provides educational programming, access to resources, and a thriving local network to help military veterans and their spouses start and grow businesses. ConnectingVets talked to CEO Todd Connor about his journey helping veterans in entrepreneurship.

——