As Irma looms, VA in Florida and Caribbean hunkered down

By Jonathan Kaupanger

The most powerful Atlantic storm ever recorded, Irma, has hit land in the Caribbean. Clean-up from Harvey is just beginning and there’s already another tropical storm, Jose, expected to become a hurricane by tonight. And the VA is ready.

VA’s Caribbean Healthcare System is all but closed while Irma screams through the area. All outpatient appointments and any elective procedures for all clinics in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been canceled and have very limited services until at least tomorrow. The emergency room at the San Juan VA Hospital in Rio Piedras will continue operations. All outpatient clinics have limited services until further notice.

Veterans Affairs facilities in Florida are starting to close as well. Mandatory evacuations have been announced I prepare for what could be in excess of 180-mile hour winds. The state’s Governor, Rick Scott, has already declared a state of emergency.

The Miami VA Healthcare System has activated the Emergency Operations Center. Here is where the VA has to react a little differently than how it did in Houston, where the medical center was used as a shelter during the storm. The Miami medical center is NOT a hurricane shelter. This includes the Bruce W. Carter Medical Center and all of its satellite clinics, however, the Outpatient Pharmacy will be open.

You can find information on hurricane shelters here for Broward County, Miami-Dade County and Monroe County.

VA’s facilities in Key West and Key Largo are closed until at least Friday, all other facilities including Vet Centers in Fort Lauderdale, Key Largo and Miami are open. Patients with scheduled appointments at the VA’s closed clinics will be contacted to reschedule. All surgical and outpatient procedures are canceled through the end of this week.

If you can’t make it to your nearest medical center to refill any VA prescription, you can take your VA ID card and a prescription bottle to either CVS or Walgreens. You then ask the pharmacist to call Heritage Health Solutions Customer Care center at (866) 265-0124.

President Trump has declared emergencies in Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico due to Irma. As of now, computer models show the storm hitting Florida by the weekend. From there the path is uncertain. According to forecasters, the size suggests that the effects from the storm could be felt as far as 200 miles from its center.

There are over half a million veterans feeling the effects from Harvey already, over 100,000 vets call Puerto Rico home. There are more than 1.5 million veterans living in Florida.