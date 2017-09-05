Veterans Community Showcase: Let us know who inspires you!

As November and Veterans Day 2017 approaches, ConnectingVets.com wants to find — and tell the nation about — a select number of men and women who have served in uniform, then continued to serve and inspire in other ways after leaving the military.

And we’d like you to help us find the Vets we’ll feature in this year’s Veterans Community Showcase.

If you live near, or work or go to school with a particularly outstanding military veteran, nominate him or her for recognition below.

Beginning November 1, and continuing through Veterans Day, November 11, ConnectingVets.com will feature profiles of selected nominees online and on social media. Your nomination can ensure that a veteran’s continuing service to their community does not go unnoticed.

<a href="https://cbslocalcorp.wufoo.com/forms/p1tfvcw41lfqeub/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>