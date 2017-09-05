US Marine Corps reserve is lending a hand in Houston

By Jake Hughes

Marines with the 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Amphibian Battalion, and 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Force Reserve, are in Texas and Louisiana to aid in relief efforts.

Ever since Hurricane Harvey decimated Southeast Texas, dumping an estimated 37 trillion gallons of water—over 52 inches of rain—in both Texas and Louisiana, the US military has been on-hand to help the citizens of the affected areas. What makes the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve unique is its ability to respond quickly and to conduct operations through both air and ground elements.

“We were called up to come out and provide humanitarian assistance to the local population,” says Gunnery Sergeant Alan Daigle, a platoon sergeant with the 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion. “So we’ve been going out in swift-water rescue missions, finding areas that traditional military vehicles can’t get in and out of.”

For most of the Marines, the rescue and aid efforts are personal. 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion is based in Galveston, and the 4th Reconnaissance Battalion is stationed in San Antonio. “We have a personal responsibility to pull together because it’s like our homes are being invaded in a way,” says Marine Staff Sergeant Travis Hough. “Since all of us are from San Antonio, it’s more than just a duty, but more of a personal responsibility to help out our fellow communities.”

To date, Marines from the 4th Amphibian Assault Battalion and Marine Attack helicopter Squadron 773 have rescued over 1,300 residents and countless pets from the affected area.

